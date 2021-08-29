CHEROKEE — Tina Annette Maxwell, age 51, of Cherokee, passed away on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. There will be a graveside service at, Pleasant Hill Cemetery, on Tuesday, August 31, at 2:00 p.m., with Bro. Dwight Rivers officiating.
Tina was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. She especially loved spoiling her grandbabies.
Tina is preceded in death by her granny, Annie Borden Davis; nephew, Jake Walters; niece, April Huggins; in-laws, Bill and Evelyn Maxwell; and brother-in-law, Bo Maxwell.
Tina is survived by her children, Hannah Maxwell, T.J. Maxwell (Ashley), Billy Maxwell; husband, Tony Maxwell; mother, Anne Walters; brother, David Huggins; sisters, Kathy Huggins, Donna Walters, Sara Huggins, and Glenda Waldrop; grandchildren, Michael McCaig, Alex Borden, Kaden Vickers, Elissa Maxwell, Emma Maxwell, and Owen Maxwell; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Cade Whitaker, Cole Whitaker, Matt Thrasher, Michael McCaig, Mike Maxwell, Chris Maxwell, Tanner Johnson, and Coleton Young.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.
