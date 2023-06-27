FLORENCE — Tina Michelle Franks Jones, 55, died June 22, 2023. Visitation will be Thursday from 5 to 7 at Williams Funeral Home. Funeral will be Friday at 11 a.m. in the chapel. She was the wife of the late Elton Jones. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com

