FLORENCE — Tina Myers Byrd, 53, of Florence, passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at her home surrounded by family.
She was preceded in death by her grandson, Jax Calhoun; grandparents, Albert and Vivian Windham and Russell and Audie Myers; sister, Carla Ann Myers.
She is survived by her husband, Rodney Byrd; daughters, Morgan Calhoun (Heath) and Ashlee Byrd; grandchildren, Sawyer Calhoun, Meadow Williams, Lawson Calhoun and Briggs Calhoun; parents, Carl and Ann Myers; sister, Tonya Jacobs (Tim); father and mother-in-law, Ronnie and Carolyn Byrd and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
A celebration of life for Tina will be held at a later date.
