MUSCLE SHOALS — Tina Ratliff, 61, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday, October 9, from 1:00 - 3:00 at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. A memorial service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Larry Smart officiating.
Tina was a member of Muscle Shoals Baptist Church and in 1982 founded New Johnsonville Marine Service with Paul Inman. She was preceded in death by her parents, Truman and Edna Harrison and her daughter’s father, Paul Inman.
Tina is survived by her daughter, Penny Inman; sisters, Shenna Maddox, Villa Gabel, and Rita Herrero; cousin, Tammy Germonprez and Gary Taylor; and nieces and nephews, Shonta Johnson, Jennifer, Douglas, and Dolly Maddox, Rita, Liberty, and Lacey Herrero, Tammy, Lauren, and Kirkland Germonprez, and John and Jacob Gabel.
