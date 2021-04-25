FLORENCE — Tina Riley Anderson, age 46, of Florence, passed away April 21 at North Alabama Medical Center. She was a member of Mt. Zion Church of Christ.
Tina is survived by her daughters, Kayleigh and Allison Anderson; parents, Steve and Susan Riley; brother, Tim Riley, grandmothers, Mary Keeton and Birdie Harrison; and three nieces.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, James Anderson; daughter, Amanda Anderson; and grandfathers, James Keeton and Homer Riley.
Tina loved her family and especially enjoyed spending time with her girls doing arts and crafts, and making memories. She was passionate about working with flowers and painting. She enjoyed working with her dad outside also. Tina left this world too soon, but she will always be loved and remembered by her family.
A graveside service will be held at a later date at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.
