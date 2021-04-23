FLORENCE — Tina Susanne Anderson, 46, died April 21, 2021. A celebration of her life will be planned for a later date. She was the mother of Kayleigh and Allison Anderson. Williams Funeral Home is assisting ithe family. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com

