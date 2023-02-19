IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — Tino Reyes, 80, died February 16, 2023. Cutshall Funeral Home of Iuka, MS is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials may be made to M.D. Anderson Cancer Center online at gifts.mdanderson.org. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you