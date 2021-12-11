FLORENCE — Titus Cage, Sr., 70, died November 27, 2021. Funeral will be 1 p.m. today at Mt. Pleasant Church, Leighton with burial in Mt. Pleasant Church Cemetery. Grace Memorial Funeral Home, Sheffield, is directing.

