TUSCUMBIA — Tyler Jeffrey Morgan “TJ” came squealing into the world on two wheels on May 22, 2001. From the moment he first drew breath, he was a wild child with wild hair to match his personality. There was no rest when TJ was around, and his toy hammer lives in infamy in the minds of everyone he bashed with it. This continued into adulthood, and he loved to catch us by surprise with his Orbeez gun. He was baptized in his grandparent’s pool when he was 10 years old.
I don’t think anyone loved to be in the woods more than he did. If it moved in the woods, he probably hunted it. My freezer is full of deer, turkey, ducks, and who knows what else. Fish weren’t any safer. If anyone ever tells you that TJ was an angel, you’ll know they didn’t know him well. He could be a rascal, but he was also a loyal friend and the kind of person you’d want on your side in a zombie apocalypse.
He was an Industrial Maintenance Technician at Hago Automotive in their apprenticeship program and he absolutely loved his job. He always liked working with his hands, so this was a perfect fit. He was also student at NWSCC.
He will be missed forever by his parents, April and Jamie Vafeas and Shane and Lorrie Morgan, who would like to remind you all to wear your seatbelts. His sweet girlfriend Lexie was with him when he died on June 18, 2022, and she was the love of his life, along with their bebe dog, Ace. His brothers, Brayden Morgan, William Vafeas, Sam Lindsey, and Chip Proctor along with his sisters, Reagan Vafeas and Adi Proctor are also heartbroken. His grandparents are Jeanie and Kenneth Harrison, Billy and Dorothy Morgan, and Ted and Judy Vafeas. He also had aunts, uncles, cousins, and a slew of others who will miss him dearly. He had a group of the best friends and was with them his last night on earth. He wouldn’t have wanted to spend it any other way. Special thanks to his chosen family of friends, Blake Pruitt, Trent Hollimon, Dakota Mansell, Ty Leinedecker, Trey Leindecker, Jackson Mitchell, Gunner Hargett, Wylie Boyd, Eric Allen, Killian Mcglaughn, Josie Warhurst, Olivia Taylor, Makala O’Neal, Ashton Boyd, Daniel Mansell, Jacob Mccarley, Dalton Steele, Braxton Mckinney, Alanna Berry, Cayla Taylor, Jake Peden, and Houston Grissom.
We will all carry him in our hearts and our memories as long as we live. The family will have a private celebration of life and ask for donations be made to Kidz Outdoors of Alabama. As TJ would say when he was ready to end a conversation, “well, alrighty then…”
