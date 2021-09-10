BIRMINGHAM — Tobin Blaine Greene, 53, passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021, in Birmingham from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Visitation will be Saturday, September 11, from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia with a graveside service following at Colbert Memorial Gardens at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Robyn Arnold officiating. His Brothers of Sigma Chi will be performing the White Rose Ceremony during the service.
Tobin was born in Columbia, TN, on November 6, 1967, to Blaine and Ruby Petree Greene. He was a 1986 graduate of Deshler High School, a graduate of Birmingham Southern, and of UAB - Birmingham. Tobin was employed with Nextran Truck Centers as an accountant in Fultondale, and was a member of Grace Episcopal Church, Birmingham. He was preceded in death by his father, Blaine Greene, in 2010; his grandparents, Orbra and Alta Petree, of Red Bay, AL, and Ralph and Cora Greene, of Forest City, NC; and uncle and aunt, Trilles and Willodean Petree, of Tremont, MS.
Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Ruby Greene, of Tuscumbia; and his beloved dog, “Bud”. He is also survived by his aunts and uncles, Shirley and Howard Massey, of Belgreen, Homer and Ida Petree, of Red Bay, and Dave and Pat Petree, of Kenosha, WI; and special cousin, Kay Lockridge; as well as relatives in Forest City, NC.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Massey, Keith Massey, Mark Ellison, Clint Henson, Zach Greeson, and Kyle Greeson.
