BIRMINGHAM

Tobin Blaine Greene, 53, died September 8, 2021. Graveside service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Colbert Memorial Gardens. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.

