HAMILTON — Toby Lee Richards, 9 months 27 days, died March 9, 2021. Visitation will be today from 2 to 3 p.m. at Marion County Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home with burial in Beaverton Freewill Baptist Cemetery.

