DEXTER, MICHIGAN — Todd Michael Miller, 13, passed away on February 19th. He was born June 14, 2007, in Sheffield. Though he came into our lives quite early, he made a quick and lasting impact on everyone he met.
He loved Sonic the Hedgehog, Ninja Turtles, Minions, Angry Birds and all the jokes and poop related humor you could imagine. On March 18, 2014, at age six, while playing kickball at his after-school care, he went into cardiac arrest due to an undiagnosed heart condition. He suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and was left nonverbal and wheelchair dependent. Despite all of this, that infectious personality and smile lived on. We tried to give him the best and most fulfilling life that we could, including trips to watch professional baseball, hockey, and soccer games, and college games for WMU. He got to tour Fenway Park, which he loved, and visited aquariums and as many accessible vacations as possible. Todd adored going to school and the bus rides that got him there. He absolutely loved being around his teachers, paras and classmates. He was thrilled when his sister Meredith and brother Jacob were born and loved watching them get into all kinds of mischief.
Due to his brain injury, Todd endured many physical complications that resulted in hospital admissions. Despite everything, he smiled through it all and kept our spirits up. Most recently we began to lose that happy and infectious smile, and he grew tired. He passed away peacefully in his sleep in the early hours of Friday, February 19, 2021.
He is survived by his parents, Nick Miller (Chasity) and Lauren Ferguson Fryburg (Brian); grandparents, Amanda Perry, Jeff Miller, Darlene Averill (Bill), Bill Ferguson (Chris), and step-grandparents Bob and Ronda Fryburg. Locally, aunts and uncles include Ian Perry, Olivia Perry, Nathan Skinner, and Cypress Miller and great-grandparents include Johnie Carter and Shirley Whitfield. He is survived by a great many more aunts, uncles, cousins, and other family members out of state.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 6, 2021 from 2-5 p.m. at Underwood-Petersville Community Center, Florence. Please visit https://www.facebook.com/events/447316383137635s for further details. Memorial contributions may be made in Todd’s memory to Children’s Cardiomyopathy Foundation.
