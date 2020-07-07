TUSCUMBIA — William Thomas “Tom” Christopher II, 76, of Tuscumbia died Friday, July 3, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, at Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia with Reverend Danielle Thompson officiating.
Tom was a native of Tuscumbia. He was Vice President of The Foundry of the Shoals and owner of Shoals Fabricating. He was a retired Colonel with the Alabama National Guard after 32 years of service. Tom was a member of Grace Episcopal Church, Pi Kappa Alpha, Auburn University where he was an All-American pole vaulter in Track and Field, Tuscumbia Kiwanis Club, and Shoals Economic Development Authority. He was also a member of the Quad-Cities Quarterback Club, Deshler Athletic Booster Club, Tuscumbia Parks and Recreation Board, and Chairman of the Helen Keller Birthplace Property Board.
Tom was preceded in death by his father, James Hamman Christopher; mother, Mary Ellen Underwood Christopher; and brother, John Hamman Christopher.
He is survived by his wife, May Woodie Christopher; children, William Thomas Christopher III (Jill) and Mary Cecelia Christopher Youngblood (Troy); brother, Charles Owen Christopher (Carolyn); grandchildren, Mary Creed Christopher, Libby Christopher, Sara Tandy Christopher, Jane Christopher, May Beth Youngblood, Anne Youngblood, and George Youngblood; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Episcopal Church of Sheffield, Tuscumbia Education Foundation, or Helen Keller Birthplace Foundation.
