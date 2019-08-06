PHIL CAMPBELL — Tom Vandiver, 81 years old of Phil Campbell, AL passed away August 4, 2019, at his residence.
Visitation will be today, August 6, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Akins Funeral Home, Russellville. Funeral service will be Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Akins Funeral Home with Brother John McCullar and Brother Jackie Richardson officiating. Burial will be in Blue Springs Cemetery.
Tom was born July 7, 1938, in Franklin County to Thomas A. and Ora Vandiver. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Eloise Saint; brother, Charles R. Vandiver; his granddaughter, Ashley Vandiver; and his nephews, Glen Saint and Ray Credille.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Carolyn Adams Vandiver; his sons, Randy Vandiver and Brad Vandiver; his daughter, Denise (Larry) Hester; his sisters, Geraldine Mason, Ruth (Wilburn) Credille and Madeline Britnell; his grandchildren, Dustin (Lindsey) Lawler, Jared (Morgan) Lawler, T.J. (Melissa) Vandiver and Jake (Britni) Vandiver; his great- grandchildren, Brilee and Beau Lawler, Brayson Lawler, T.J. and Noah Vandiver, Addison and Sawyer Vandiver, and Breanna, Emily and Jaylee Vandiver; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Bill Mason, Olen Britnell, Shane Credille, Johnny Vandiver, Lil Tom Vandiver, Todd Adams, Dustin Lawler and Jared Lawler.
Akins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
