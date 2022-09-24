BRILLIANT — Thomas H. Durham, 81, died September 22, 2022. Visitation will be Monday, 1:30 p.m. - 2 p.m.. at Center Cemetery.

Service & Internment will follow at 2 p.m., in the cemetery.

Marion County Funeral Home assisted the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.