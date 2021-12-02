FLORENCE

Tomas Salvador To, age 55, passed away November 30, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete at this time.

Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.