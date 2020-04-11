MUSCLE SHOALS — Tommie Ann Turner, 82, of Muscle Shoals passed away April 10, 2020. A private graveside service will be Monday, April 13, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Annie Stanley; and son, Mike Turner.
She is survived by her husband, David Turner; children, Sam Turner (Sissie) and Jim Turner; grandchildren, Samantha Turner, Nathan Turner, Josh Turner (Sheldale) and Jami Turner.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Woodward Avenue Baptist Mission Fund.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com.
