FLORENCE — Tommie Bennett Liles, 87, of Florence, passed away October 2, 2019. He was a member of the Florence Boulevard Church of Christ and a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War.
Visitation will be Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 10-12 noon at Florence Boulevard Church of Christ. The funeral service will begin at 12 noon at the church with Cody Peery and Chris Phillips officiating. Burial will follow in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens with military honors.
Mr. Liles was preceded in death by his mother, Martha Liles Henson; brother, Roy Henson; Uncle Buck; and Aunt Myrtle Melvin.
He is survived by his wife, Mattie Dickey Liles; daughters, Kathy Phillips (Larry) and Donna Hudson (Terry), all of Florence; brothers, Bobby Melvin (Judy) of Florence and Charles Wayne Melvin (Karmen) of Tuscumbia; sister, Joyce Harris (Paul) of Florence; grandchildren, Chris Phillips (Alicia), Summer Giles and Tiffany Hamm (Joseph); great-grandchildren, Blaine and Brodie Phillips, Declan, Liam, and Aislinn Giles and MaKenna Hamm.
Active pallbearers will be Terrell Harris, Gary Bryant, Randy Taylor, Milton Kirby, Boyce Holderfield and Robert Holderfield.
Blaine Phillips, Brodie Phillips, Declan Giles, Liam Giles, Robert Murphy and Doyce Wade will serve as honorary pallbearers.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
