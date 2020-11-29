FLORENCE — Tommie Farice Taylor, age 81 of Florence, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020.
Visitation will be Sunday, November 29, from Noon-2:00 P.M. at Williams Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Butler Cemetery. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.
Mr. Taylor liked to hunt, work in the yard and flower garden. He had a love for music and enjoyed playing music, but his greatest love was for his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Bennie Taylor; wife, Reba Mae Taylor; brother, Sparkie Taylor; sister, Betty McCaig.
Survivors include his children: Teresa Holt and stepsons, William Phillips (Daphaney) and David Phillips (Melanie); brother, Billy Ray Taylor; sister, Joyce Smith; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Holt, Austin Taylor; step-grandchildren, Bailey, Emiley, Ashley, Will, Zeek, and Cora; several nieces and nephews.
