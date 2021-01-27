TUSCUMBIA — Tommie Hindman, 83, of Tuscumbia, AL passed away Monday, January 25, 2021. Visitation will be today, January 27, 2021 from 12-1 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Brother Greg Beasley will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. He was of the Baptist faith. He served four years in the U.S. Navy. Tommie worked at Reynolds for 32 years. He was an avid Alabama football fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Emmett and Clemmie Hindman.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Patsy Hindman; daughters, Pam Hindman Kirk and Cindy Lou Hindman Emerson (Larry); grandchildren, Nickolaus and Mollie Kirk, Alaina and Jessica McBride; some who were like his grandchildren, Cassidy, Jayleigh, Jordan, Calynn, Gage, and Bradley Ware, Hope Battles, and McKayla Phillips, Ava, Adrienne, Jackson, and Johnson Leth ; great-grandchildren, Anavrin Davis; and Godson, Little Gene Fendley.
Pallbearers will be Junior Lindsey, Nickolaus Kirk, Jessica McBride, and Blake Stanfield.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and the greatest man we ever knew, and will be greatly missed.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
Commented