MOULTON — Tommie Hollingsworth, 97, died September 19, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home with funeral service immediately following. Entombment will be in Moulton Memory Gardens. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Wayne and Cereta Hollingsworth.

