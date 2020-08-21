RED BAY

Tommie Jean Fowler, 78, died August 20, 2020. Graveside service will be Sunday at 3:30 p.m. at Halltown Cemetery, Vina. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay.

