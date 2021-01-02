LAWRENCBURG, TN — Tommie Allen Meeks, 71, died Wednesday, December 30, 2020. Visitation will be on Sunday, from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., at Loretto Memorial Chapel. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m., at Centerpoint Methodist Cemetery. Burial will be in Centerpoint Methodist Cemetery.Mr. Meeks was retires from B & W Auto Parts.

