RUSSELLVILLE — Tommie Lou Staples, 95, died December 21, 2022. Visitation will be held today from 10 a.m.- to noon, at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will follow at noon, at the funeral home chapel, with burial in Knights of Pythias Cemetery. She was married to Bob Staples for 52 years.

