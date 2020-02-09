MUSCLE SHOALS — Thomas E. “Tommy” Barnes, 63, of Muscle Shoals, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Visitation will be Sunday, February 9, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will follow at 8:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. with Bro. Thomas Thornton officiating.
Mr. Barnes was a retired welder, where he was known as “Cuz” on the job. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Darren Ray and Joe Steven Barnes.
Mr. Barnes is survived by his children, “Little Tommy” Barnes, Ashley Jenkins, and Wesley McWright; mother, Joyce Barnes; brother, Brian Barnes; sister, Cindy McKelvey (Tony); grandchildren, Cade and Laneigh Smith, Remi, Chevy, and Letteight Jenkins, Jaylee McWright, Dagen Barnes; and a host of neices and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project.
Online condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
Commented