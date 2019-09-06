FLORENCE
Thomas Howard “Tommy” Bonds, Jr., age 80, of Florence, passed away September 3, 2019. Visitation will be today, September 6th from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Spry-Williams Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at noon at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Tommy loved detailing cars, painting, and airbrushing. He loved to airbrush area rugs and give them to friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Bonds; parents, Thomas “Mutt” and Gladys Russell Bonds; and sons, Howard “Steve” and Travis “P-nut” Bonds.
Survivors include his grandchildren, Corey (Jessica) Bonds, Tasha Bonds and Jason England; great-grandchildren, Sadiegrace, Maddie, Peyton, Dave, Seth and Hattie; daughters-in-law, Della and Martha Bonds; and special niece, Loria Fields.
