SPRUCE PINE — Tommy C. Voyles, 70 of Spruce Pine, passed away March 30, 2022 at Burns Nursing Home in Russellville. Family will receive friends Saturday April 23, 2022, 11:00 until 11:30 at the First United Methodist Church in Russellville. A memorial service will begin immediately following the visitation.
Survivors include, wife of 42 years, Jane Voyles; daughter, Abbigale Voyles Blanton (late husband Michael Blanton); son, Heath Voyles (Jennifer); and grandchildren, Carson Mac Blanton, Harley Voyles Evans (Sam), Breanna Voyles.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church in Russellville.
