LEXINGTON — Tommy Dale Pettus, Sr., 75, of Lexington, AL, passed away May 15, 2023 at Helen Keller Hospital. Tommy was the sixth son born of seven brothers to Wiley Edward and Reba Gladys Killen Pettus in Lexington, AL. He graduated from Rogers High School in 1966, where he played on the football team. Tommy was a retired Pipefitter and Plumber for Reynolds Metals Company and member of Local #760. He was a member of Killen Church of Christ. He was also a veteran of the United States Army Reserves.

