LEOMA, TENNESSEE — Tommy Dexter Carter, 69, died February 4, 2023. Visitation will be today from 5 to 8 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Funeral will be Wednesday at 3 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Bethel Cemetery. He worked at Murray Ohio and owned Poultry Cotton Farm.

