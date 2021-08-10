COLLINWOOD, TENNESSEE — Tommy Edward Cypert, 84, died August 8, 2021. Visitation will be today from 6-8 p.m. at Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Shackelford Chapel. Graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. He was the son of the late Walter and Katie Cypert.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.