ATOKA,TN — Tommy O’Neil Fowler, 69, died Friday, October 16, 2020. Graveside services will be Sunday, October 18, 2:30 p.m. at Halltown Cemetery. Burial will be in Halltown Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-2:30 at Halltown Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.

