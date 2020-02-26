NEWBURG, ALABAMA — Tommy Gene Nicholson, 73 years old of Newburg, AL passed away February 25, 2020 at his residence.
He will be at the church from noon until 2 p.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Liberty Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, Phil Campbell. Funeral will immediately follow at 2 p.m. with Corey Nicholson and Brian Fuller officiating. Burial will be in the adjoining cemetery.
Tommy was born August 19, 1946 in Russellville, AL to Eugene “Red” and Lois Nicholson. He was a Trustee and Charter member of Liberty Chapel Free Will Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Tommy is survived by his wife, Deborah Nicholson; his sons, Corey Nicholson (Andrea) and Josh Nicholson (Carla Creecy); his siblings, Ed Nicholson (Susan), Becky Engle (Danny) and Rhonda Hatton (Kerry); and his grandchildren, Anna Cate, Cohen, Ruthie, and Zeb Nicholson and Elli Creecy.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Akins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
