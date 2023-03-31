TISHOMINGO, MISSISSIPPI — Tommy Lee Johnson, 70 died March 28, 2023. Funeral will be Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Liberty Church of Christ, Dennis, MS. Burial will be in Tishomingo Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 6 to 9 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Asian stocks follow Wall St up ahead of US inflation update
- Poor Albanian town pins tourism hopes on communist tunnels
- 1 dead, 6 injured in head-on collision
- Thompson still enjoys life's sweet music
- Resident recalls family connection with Trowbridge's
- Colbert sheriff's deputies get new body cameras
- City won't pick up large logs, stumps
- Vote pending on bill limiting firearms on school grounds
Most Read
Articles
- Utility crews "working as quickly as possible"
- Storm downs trees, powerlines in Shoals
- Waffle House coming to Cloverdale Road
- UNA 'disappointed' in Ivey's appropriation
- Plantation Springs still picking up after tornado
- More than 4800 still without power in Florence area
- 101-year-old power line removed
- Free fishing day lands big crowd
- Free fishing days at Deibert Park starts Monday
- Power outages may last into next week
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Sheffield police officer faces misdemeanor charges
- Robyn Behel
- Utility crews "working as quickly as possible"
- Florence man accused of trafficking fentanyl
- Storm downs trees, powerlines in Shoals
- Joshua Hanback
- Baylee Atkinson
- Waffle House coming to Cloverdale Road
- Ball year-round: Wayne County's Baugus has summer schedule booked
- Killen man facing murder charge in Winston County
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- TimesDaily moving to delivery by postal service (2)
- You Said It (1)
- Did you participate in a NCAA men’s basketball tournament bracket challenge this year? (1)
- Officials: School lunch changes will limit choices (1)
- Tuberville wrong about oil reserves (1)
- Trustees stress pedestrian safety (1)
- School bus crash injures 4 in Colbert County (1)
- UNA Trustees approve housing, dining increases (1)
Commented