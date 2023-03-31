TISHOMINGO, MISSISSIPPI — Tommy Lee Johnson, 70 died March 28, 2023. Funeral will be Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Liberty Church of Christ, Dennis, MS. Burial will be in Tishomingo Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 6 to 9 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you