HALEYVILLE — Tommy Lee Tompkins, 63, formerly of Russellville, died July 14, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Winston Memorial Gardens.

