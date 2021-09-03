FLORENCE — Tommy Lee Willis, 81, of Florence, passed away September 1, 2021. He was a member of Chisholm Hills Church of Christ. He was an avid reader and loved Alabama football.
Visitation will be Saturday, September 4, 2021 from 10-12 p.m. at Chisholm Hills Church of Christ. A graveside service, with military honors, will follow at 12:30 in Harris Chapel Cemetery. Officiating will be his son-in-law, Bryan K. Young.
Mr. Willis was preceded in death by his parents, Terrel and Della Mae Willis; brother, John R. Willis; son, Michael Willis; and parents-in-law, Hubert and Annie Hargett.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Christine “Chris” Hargett Willis; daughters, Leigh Ann Willis, Florence, AL, Shannon Handschin (Daniel), Basel Switzerland, and Mary Ellen Young (Bryan), Florence, AL; sisters, Judy Hinton, Sheffield, AL, and Brenda Metzger, Leighton, AL; grandchildren, Austin, Tyler, Ashley, and Nathaniel Young all of Florence, AL, and Tristan and Viviane Handschin of Basel, Switzerland.
Pallbearers will be Bryan K. Young, Austin Young, Tyler Young, Nathaniel Young, Doug Hargett, and Douglas B. Hargett.
David Willis, Jim Grigsby, and Howard Morris will serve as honorary pallbearers.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
