LORETTO, TENN. — Tommy Nathaniel Killen, 56, died May 25, 2021. Visitation is noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at Loretto Memorial Chapel with funeral to follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial is in St. Joseph Cemetery. He was of the Freewill Baptist faith.

