PHIL CAMPBELL — Tommy O’Neal Ables, 67, died February 7, 2022. Visitation was Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel. Graveside service followed at 11:30 a.m. at Phil Campbell City Cemetery. He was the husband to Sandra McGriff Ables.

