FLORENCE — Tommy R. Minor Sr., 86 of Florence, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 at North Alabama Medical Center after a brief illness. Mr. Minor was a Mason, and an Elder at Weeden Heights Methodist Church. Mr. Minor was a retired carpenter by trade.
Visitation will be Monday, October 12, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. with funeral services to follow in Greenview Memorial Chapel. Bro. Tom Moye will be officiating with burial in Greenview Memorial Park.
Mr. Minor was preceded in death by his parents, Alvie L. Minor and Molly J. Minor; brothers, Raymond Minor and James “Toby” Minor. He is survived by his wife, Linna M. Minor; son, Tommy Minor, Jr. (Jaqueline); sister, Joe Anne Patterson; grandchildren, Matthew Minor (Jessica) and Tyler Brannon (Vanessa); great grandchildren, Kaelyn Minor, Madison Minor, Dan Handschumachur, and Gaven Handschumachur.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Alan Sharp, Bud Hendon, Sonny Broadaway, and Bobby Carter.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
