FLORENCE — Tommy Ray Fortner, age 80, went home to be with the Lord on May 28, 2020. Our Dad lived a life filled with service for others in the model of the teachings of Christ. When he learned that there was a need for transportation to Shriners Hospital for sick children, he joyfully provided that service for several years. Dad volunteered for the United States Marine Corps in 1957. After serving his country, Dad started his career as a lifelong machinist in Florence, Alabama. In 1986 he relocated to Yankton, S.D. where he built and co-owned Northern Extrusion Tooling until his retirement in 1996. Upon returning to Florence he continued that spirit of service in the Honor Guard at the funerals of veterans in his retirement years. He volunteered as a fireman with the Underwood/Petersville Fire Department. Whenever Dad found someone who needed help of any kind, he hastened to fulfil that need. He also loved working and helping at Florence First Assembly of God; he truly loved his church family and serving the Lord.
Visitation will be today, June 2, 2020 from 12-2 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Greg Woodall officiating. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park.
Dad was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Jewel Fortner; parents, James and Wanda Fortner of Beckley, W.V.; and brother, Bill Fortner.
He is survived by his daughters, Mitzi Underwood (Tony) and Deonna Scott (Joel); sons, Michael Fortner (Ceryneh) and Billy Cummings (Marilyn); grandchildren, Tyler Underwood (Misty), Ethan and Gavin Fortner, and Delilah Scott; and sisters, Barbara Norman, Rose McPeters and Phyllis Fortner.
Pallbearers will be Ethan Fortner, Gavin Fortner, Nathan Cummings, Mario Gutierrez, Randy Davis, Ricky McConnell and Darren McConnell.
Honorary pallbearers will be Joel Scott, Tony Underwood and Gary McFall.
Special thanks to Pastor Greg Woodall and Joe Maxwell for all your love and support.
