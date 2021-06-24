TISHOMINGO, MISSISSIPPI — Tommy Ray Fuller, 83, died June 21, 2021. Funeral will be today at 11 a.m. at Tishomingo Baptist Church with visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. Burial will be in Tishomingo Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Tishomingo Baptist Church. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.

