TUSCUMBIA — Tommy Ray Kirchner, 66, of Tuscumbia, AL, passed from this life on Sunday, January 30, 2022. Visitation will be today, February 1, 2022 from 12-2 p.m. at Spring Valley Church of Christ with a service to follow at 2 p.m. Chris Miller and Bryan Murner will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Tommy was raised in Muscle Shoals and graduated from Muscle Shoals High School in 1973. He retired from Occidental Chemical. He enjoyed cars and motorcycles, but his passion was fishing and hunting, especially when he was with his closest buddies. Tommy loved the church and served as an elder at Spring Valley Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his father, Clarence Kirchner; brother, Sammy Kirchner; and in-laws, James Q and Mary Murner.
He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 47 years, Wanda Kirchner; mother, Lydia Kirchner; daughter, Skye (Chris) Miller; son, Colin Kirchner; grandchildren, Kyler, Abegail, Cooper, KayLee, and Tatum; brother, Kenny Kirchner (Diane); brother-in-law, Donnie (Carroll) Murner; nieces and nephews; and a host of family and friends.
Pallbearers will be David Corsbie, Kyler Miller, Colin Kirchner, Anthony Hall, Kenny Kirchner, Randy Corsbie, and Mike Longcrier. Honorary pallbearers will be Donnie Murner, Wesley Rikard, and Cooper Hanbery.
You may sign the online registry at http://www.colbertmemorial.com.
Commented