FLORENCE — Tommy “Tom” Hughes, age 73 of Florence, passed away on February 21 at his home. Services will be held on Saturday, February 25th at 4 p.m. at the Elkins Chapel in Florence. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. Pastor Anthony Martin will be officiating.

