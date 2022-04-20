MUSCLE SHOALS — Toni Lynn Letsinger, 61, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday, April 21, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Parkview Baptist Church, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow at the church with Casey Hagle officiating. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia.
Toni was a member of Parkview Baptist Church, Tuscumbia. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ida Mae Michael.
Toni is survived by her husband, Phillip Letsinger; sons, Benji Letsinger and Bryant Letsinger; father, Avery Michael; brother, Dale Michael (Darlene); and sister, Peggy Cook (Kenneth).
Pallbearers will be Bryant Letsinger, Benji Letsinger, Michael Cook, Jonathan Cook, Phillip Michael, and Bill Hatton. Randy Smith will serve as honorary pallbearer.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parkview Baptist Church Building Fund.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Commented