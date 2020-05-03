FLORENCE — Toni Nicole Cockburn, 38, of Florence passed away May 1, 2020 after an extended illness. Graveside funeral services for a limited number of family members will be Monday, May 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. All other guests will be required to remain in their vehicle and drive by in procession type format. Brother Donnie McDaniel officiating.
Toni was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother and best friend, Betty “Meme” Cockburn and her paternal grandfather, Wayne Cockburn.
Toni is survived by her father, Gary Cockburn of Florence, and mother, Terri Kilpatrick (Michael Joe) of Florence; sisters, Whitney Terrell (Matt) and Briana Holt (Ethan) of Florence; step-sisters, Michael Lee Hollingshaus (Michael) of Bountiful, Utah and Ryan Laine of Florence; maternal grandmother, Amelia Rogers of Guyton, GA; nephews, Stratton Holt, Truman Hollingshaus; nieces, Addison Holt and Rylie Terrell; special friend and dedicated caregiver, Lisa Grossheim; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Toni was a member of Underwood Baptist Church. She loved the Lord and loved her church. Toni attended Wilson School where she was a proud member of the band. Toni loved doing volunteer work especially at Merrill Gardens. She had a passion for giving and loved to make jewelry for family and friends and even complete strangers. But most of all she loved her family and family get togethers especially her “all girls” Christmas parties. Toni had a sometimes-challenging life but never met a stranger and always had a smile for everyone.
Toni will be sorely missed by all.
Honorary pallbearers will be Matt Terrell, Ethan Holt, Michael Hollingshaus, Terry Cockburn, Ricky South, and Ricky Curtis.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made in Toni’s name to Smile-A-Mile in Birmingham.
