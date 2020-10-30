FLORENCE — Tony Holt, 57, of Florence passed away on October 28, 2020.
He is survived by his parents, William and Glenda Holt; his siblings, Angie Behel, Gregory Holt; nieces and nephew, Savannah Behel, BreAnna Brooks, Preston Behel, and Avery Holt.
He was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Marie Pedan and Della McCorkle.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses on the fourth floor at Helen Keller Hospital, Natalie Clark, Janice Bolden, Papa John’s in Sheffield, and his many friends for all of their love and support in this difficult time.
There will be a funeral service held for Mr. Holt on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Elkins Funeral Home with a private family graveside to follow. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made directly to the gofundme account in Tony’s name. Family and friends are to serve as pallbearers.
Arrangements were entrusted to Elkins Funeral Home.
