IRON CITY, TENNESSEE — Tony Movari Jamison, 28, died January 14, 2023. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 20, 2023, from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m., at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 1 p.m., at the funeral home with burial in Wade Cemetery.

