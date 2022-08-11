FLORENCE — Carl Anthony “Tony” McKey, 62, died August 8, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will follow at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. He was the husband of Johnette McKey. Condolences may be left a wfunerals.com

