TUSCUMBIA — Tony Ray Hall, 66, of Tuscumbia, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020 at North Alabama Medical Center. At his request, no services will be held.
Tony was employed at Tuscumbia City Schools for 10 years, where he enjoyed seeing and giving to the children at GW Trenholm Primary School. Prior to moving to Tuscumbia from Illinois, he worked as a Nuclear Technician for many Nuclear Plants. Tony enjoyed the outdoors and working with his hands.
Tony was preceded in death by his father, Johnnie Hall.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Charlotte “Penny” Hall; son, Christopher Hall (Ericka); mother, Mildred Hall; sister, Sheila Austin; nieces, Niki Dozier and Hannah Butz; as well as many loving friends.
In honor of Tony’s life, memorial donations can be made to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231.
Our family wishes to extend a special thanks to Dr. Lango as well as the nurses and staff of North Alabama Medical Center.
You are invited to leave online condolences at www.colbertmemorial.com.
Colbert Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Commented