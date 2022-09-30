FLORENCE — Tony T. Neal, 66, Florence, passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. A private service will be held for the family at a later date.

Tony was a member of IBEW 558 for thirty years. He loved being outdoors and enjoyed farming. He was preceded in death by his mother, Bertie Sue Neal; and mother- and father-in-law, W.J. and Kathleen O’Bryant.

Tony is survived by his wife of forty-two years, Rhonda O’Bryant Neal; sons, Chad Neal (Rebecca) and Cody Neal (Brittney); brother, Mike Neal (Janice); sister, Kathy Jones (Keith); nephews, Andrew Langdon (Brittney) and Thomas Langdon; niece, Christy Neal; and his greatest joys, his grandchildren, Alyson, Brody, Bryson, Jackson, and Maggie.

Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.

